Witness appeal: Collision in Glastonbury

We’re appealing for information following a collision involving two vehicles, a light blue Citroen Xsara and a blue VW Golf, which happened on the A39 Tin Bridge roundabout, Glastonbury, on Friday 11 February at around 7.50pm.

One of the drivers remains in hospital with multiple injuries.

Did you witness the collision or see either vehicle in the moments leading up to it?

If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5222035372.