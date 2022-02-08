Witness appeal: Woman assaulted in Frampton Cotterell

Police are seeking witnesses to an assault on a woman in her 70s which happened on Wednesday 2 February in Frampton Cotterell.

The victim was walking her dog in fields near Frampton End Road between 8am and 8.15am when she became involved in a verbal dispute with a male dog walker.

The male then punched her to the face.

She was treated in hospital for facial bruising and is now recovering.

A man in his 50s is due to attend a police interview in connection with the incident.

Police believe a number of people were present when the assault took place and are asking any witnesses to make contact.

If you can help please call 101, quoting reference 5222026456.