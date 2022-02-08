Witness appeal: Woman assaulted in Frampton Cotterell
Police are seeking witnesses to an assault on a woman in her 70s which happened on Wednesday 2 February in Frampton Cotterell.
The victim was walking her dog in fields near Frampton End Road between 8am and 8.15am when she became involved in a verbal dispute with a male dog walker.
The male then punched her to the face.
She was treated in hospital for facial bruising and is now recovering.
A man in his 50s is due to attend a police interview in connection with the incident.
Police believe a number of people were present when the assault took place and are asking any witnesses to make contact.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222026456, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.