Witnesses and dashcam sought after man sustains serious head injury in collision
We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam following a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Bristol this morning (Sunday, 6 February).
The incident happened on St Augustine’s Parade at approximately 3.45am.
The pedestrian, a man, was taken to Southmead Hospital with a serious head injury.
The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene.
A police cordon is in place as officers continue to examine the area.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash cam footage of it, is asked to contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222030133, or complete our online appeals form.