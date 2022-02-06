Witnesses and dashcam sought after man sustains serious head injury in collision

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam following a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Bristol this morning (Sunday, 6 February).

The incident happened on St Augustine’s Parade at approximately 3.45am.

The pedestrian, a man, was taken to Southmead Hospital with a serious head injury.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene.

A police cordon is in place as officers continue to examine the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash cam footage of it, is asked to contact us.