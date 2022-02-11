Woman who attacked police officers convicted of riot following trial

A woman who was caught on camera attacking police officers and smashing the window of Bridewell Police Station has been found guilty of riot by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.

Mariella Gedge-Rogers, of Clifton, Bristol was convicted following a unanimous decision by the jury of being part of a group which used or threatened violence and together, caused others to fear for their personal safety following a trial.

The 27-year-old was arrested six days after the riot took place outside the city centre police station on Sunday 21 March last year.

It came after an image of her was released to the media and on our social media channels.

During her trial, digital evidence including footage from officers’ body worn cameras, CCTV and mobile phone footage was played to the jury.

In the footage, Gedge-Rogers is seen to hit an officer on the head with a skateboard and throw missiles at other officers from the roof of the police station.

She was also seen to repeatedly strike the front window of the station with her skateboard before passing it to a man for him to do the same.

When she is sentenced on Thursday 10 March, Gedge-Rogers will be the fifteenth person to be sentenced in connection with the riot.

To date, the 13 people sentenced have been jailed for a combined total of 51 years and eight months. Jasmine York, 26, of Brislington, Bristol, is due to be sentenced on Monday 14 March after being convicted of arson earlier this week.

Detective Superintendent James Riccio said: “Mariella Gedge-Rogers did not deny taking part in the horrible events in Bristol city centre that night but claimed she acted alone and not as part of a group.

“The evidence presented to the jury however clearly showed her joining forces with others on the roof of the police station to hurl missiles at officers. She was also captured handing her skateboard, which she had used as a weapon, to another individual for them to use.

“The jury were subsequently left with little choice but to conclude she was not acting alone but was part of a violent mob.”

We’d like to remind all concerned that criminal proceedings relating to the events of Sunday 21 March are ongoing against other defendants and that they have a right to a fair trial.

It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.​