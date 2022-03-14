14-year jail term for man convicted of rape and sexual assault offences

A 47-year-old man has been jailed for 14 years after being convicted of rape and sexual assaults following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Mario DiMaggio, of Jacobs Wells Road, Bristol, was found guilty by a jury of two counts of rape and 12 counts of sexual assault, with all the offences committed against one woman in early 2019.

The trial judge William Hart called DiMaggio “predatory” in his behaviour, as he sentenced him to the prison term at a hearing earlier today (March 14), as well as to a life-time restraining order. He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

The offences were reported to the police in February 2019

Investigating officer DC Martin Rutterford said: “Mario DiMaggio is a predatory sex offender and a danger to women.

“After the jury saw the extremely harrowing evidence, they unanimously decided he was guilty of all the charges he faced trial for.

“The victim in this case has shown remarkable bravery throughout the investigation and resulting court proceedings and I hope this outcome will be of some comfort to her after the terrible ordeal she’s been through.

“I also hope this outcome shows other victims of rape and sexual offences that they will be listened to, believed and respected if they report offences to us, and we will carry out thorough investigations to bring dangerous offenders like DiMaggio to justice.”

If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse, no matter how long ago it was committed, please call us on 101.

If you don’t want to speak to the police you can contact another agency or charity.

More information and contact details can be found on the microsite This is not an Excuse via this link