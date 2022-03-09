Appeal: Cash and jewellery stolen in Cheddar burglary

Officers investigating a burglary in Cheddar are appealing for information and witnesses.

Between 3pm and 11pm on Saturday 19 February, unknown offenders broke into a property on Labourham Way through a rear window.

They left with a significant quantity of cash, gold jewellery and other personal items.

Stolen items included those pictured below:

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or who has any information that could help them trace the stolen property.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5222042028.