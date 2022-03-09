Appeal: Cash and jewellery stolen in Cheddar burglary
Officers investigating a burglary in Cheddar are appealing for information and witnesses.
Between 3pm and 11pm on Saturday 19 February, unknown offenders broke into a property on Labourham Way through a rear window.
They left with a significant quantity of cash, gold jewellery and other personal items.
Stolen items included those pictured below:
Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or who has any information that could help them trace the stolen property.
If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5222042028.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.