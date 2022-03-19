Appeal for information after ATM attack in Lockleaze

An investigation is underway after a cash machine was attacked in Lockleaze in the early hours of this morning (Saturday 19 March).

The incident happened at about 12.55am at a convenience store on Morris Road.

Two people are believed to have attacked the ATM and a quantity of cash was stolen.

It’s believed a motorcycle was used and those involved may have left in the direction of Muller Road towards Filton and Horfield.

Colleagues from Avon Fire and Rescue service also attended the incident.

A cordon remains in place at the scene of the incident this morning while enquiries continue.

Anyone who saw people acting suspiciously nearby at the time, or may have footage from the surrounding area that could assist our enquiries, is asked to call 101 and give reference 5222065504, or complete our online appeal form.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55111. They will never ask for your name or trace your call.