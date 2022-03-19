Appeal for information after female attacked in Taunton
We’re seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after a 16-year-old female was approached by an unknown male who attempted to drag her towards a car in Taunton.
The incident took place at about 11.58pm yesterday (Friday 18 March) on South Road.
The victim was able to escape the male and get to a place of safety. However, in the course of the incident she was punched to the face by the offender, leaving her with cuts and bruises.
Police enquiries are ongoing, including a review of local CCTV.
If you have information that could assist police with their investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5222065481.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.