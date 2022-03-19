Appeal for information after female attacked in Taunton

We’re seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after a 16-year-old female was approached by an unknown male who attempted to drag her towards a car in Taunton.

The incident took place at about 11.58pm yesterday (Friday 18 March) on South Road.

The victim was able to escape the male and get to a place of safety. However, in the course of the incident she was punched to the face by the offender, leaving her with cuts and bruises.

Police enquiries are ongoing, including a review of local CCTV.

If you have information that could assist police with their investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5222065481.