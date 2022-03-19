Appeal for information on wanted man Clifton Mighty
Can you help us find Clifton Mighty?
The 41-year-old is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court.
He described as black, 180cm (5ft 10ins) tall, and of proportionate build.
Mighty is from Bristol and has connections across the city .
If you see Mighty, please don’t approach, call 999 quoting reference 5222062291, or ring 101 with any other information.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.