Appeal: Gold jewellery stolen in Thornbury burglary

We’re appealing for information following a burglary in Thornbury on Saturday 26 February.

Unknown offenders forced entry to a residential property in Thornbury Road while it was unoccupied between 9.30am and 5pm.

On returning home the victim found that a safe containing cash, personal documents and gold jewellery (pictured) had been stolen.

If you have any information that could assist police with their inquiry, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5222047764.