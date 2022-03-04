Appeal: Gold jewellery stolen in Thornbury burglary
We’re appealing for information following a burglary in Thornbury on Saturday 26 February.
Unknown offenders forced entry to a residential property in Thornbury Road while it was unoccupied between 9.30am and 5pm.
On returning home the victim found that a safe containing cash, personal documents and gold jewellery (pictured) had been stolen.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222047764, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.