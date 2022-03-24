Appeal to identify man after women harassed in Bath

Can you help us identify this man?

We’d like to speak to him about an incident in Bath in which four women were harassed and one of them was inappropriately touched.

It happened at 11pm on Saturday, 26 February on James Street West.

A man made several sexual comments and was then verbally abusive when the women asked him to leave them alone. He eventually walked off when they called police.

Officers arrived quickly on the scene and carried out a search of the area for the man described as black, 5ft 6ins tall and wearing a blue cap, a camouflage-patterned jacket and skin-tight jeans but were unable to locate him.

Sergeant Bradley Holway said: “This was a disturbing incident in which four women felt threatened by a man who followed them as they walked home.

“While thankfully none of the women were physically hurt, they have all been left shaken by what happened.

“Officers took the women home on the night and continue to keep in touch with them, updating them on our investigation and providing them with support.”

Sgt Holway added: “This appears to be an isolated incident but we understand the concern this will cause the community.

“Violence, abuse and intimidation against women and girls in any form, is not acceptable.

“Tackling such offending is a priority for us and I’d like to reassure people it will not be tolerated.”

Anyone who can help us identify the man in the image is asked to contact us.

A pilot for a new online tool to allow people to flag places where they have felt unsafe has been launched by The Government with support from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

Hosted on the national policing website police.uk and aimed primarily at women and girls, the tool, named StreetSafe, will enable members of the public to anonymously drop a pin onto a map and describe factors that caused them concern, including behavioural or environmental reasons why they felt unsafe.

The information will be used alongside other key data by policing in partnership with stakeholders, to deliver improved wellbeing and safety for communities.

StreetSafe is not a reporting tool, if you have an incident to report to us please contact us via our website or by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.