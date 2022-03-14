Appeal to identify men after disorder in Bedminster
A public order incident at a Bedminster pub is being investigated police.
We were called to The Robert Fitzharding pub, in Canon Street, following disorder involving a number of men in the smoking area at about 11.30pm on Wednesday 2 February.
One person, in his 30s, was found to have been assaulted and was taken to hospital for treatment. They sustained a number of nasty injuries, including broken ribs plus a head injury that needed stitches.
The pub was busy on the night in question and therefore we hope there may be a number of witnesses who can help us with our investigation.
We have studied CCTV footage and there are five men we asking the public to help us identify. We would like to speak with them in connection with this incident.
Anyone who recognises them, or witnessed what happened, can call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5222027336.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.