Appeal to identify potential rape inquiry witness

We’re releasing a CCTV image of cyclist who officers believe could be a key witness in an ongoing rape investigation.

The cyclist had no involvement in the offence but walked along Winterstoke Road, Bristol, with the victim at around 9am on Friday, 3 December as the incident was reported to police.

The victim, who was pulling a black suitcase behind them as they walked, hadn’t met the cyclist before but says he told them his name was Mateusz.

The cyclist wore a bright red jacket and had what could be a child seat on the back of his bike.

The pair entered South Bristol Retail Park having walked south from the direction of Ashton Road.

If you are the cyclist, or recognise their description, please get in touch.