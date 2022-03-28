Appeal to locate wanted man Martyn Newton

We’re appealing for information to help us locate 32-year-old wanted man Martyn Newton.

He is wanted on a recall to prison. He was originally sentenced for an ABH offence.

He is known to frequent Bridgwater and is described as white, 6ft 1in, of proportionate build, with ginger hair.

He has tattoos on his left arm, both hands and on his left leg.

If you see Martyn Newton, please don’t approach, but call 999 quoting reference 5222056517, or ring 101 with any other information.