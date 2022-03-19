Appeal to locate wanted man Michael Mullen

We’re asking the public to call us if they see wanted Bristol man Michael Mullen.

The 35-year-old is wanted in connection with an investigation into a robbery in the St. Annes area of Bristol on Saturday 12 March.

He is described as white, 175cm (5ft 9ins) tall, and of slim build with short dark hair. He has the name ‘Nathan’ tattooed on his neck.

Mullen has links to central and south Bristol.

If you see Mullen, please don’t approach, call 999 quoting reference 5222059756, or ring 101 with any other information.