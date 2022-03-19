Appeal to locate wanted man Michael Mullen
We’re asking the public to call us if they see wanted Bristol man Michael Mullen.
The 35-year-old is wanted in connection with an investigation into a robbery in the St. Annes area of Bristol on Saturday 12 March.
He is described as white, 175cm (5ft 9ins) tall, and of slim build with short dark hair. He has the name ‘Nathan’ tattooed on his neck.
Mullen has links to central and south Bristol.
If you see Mullen, please don’t approach, call 999 quoting reference 5222059756, or ring 101 with any other information.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222059756.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.