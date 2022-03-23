Arrests made after two people assaulted in a Shepton Mallet park

We’re appealing for witnesses after two people were assaulted while walking through a park in Shepton Mallet.

The incident happened in Collett Park at around 1.45pm on Saturday 12 March.

The victims, an 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, suffered minor injuries as a result.

A 25-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with this offence and released under investigation so further enquiries can take place.

If you saw any part of this incident, please contact us .