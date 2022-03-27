BBC documentary to focus on the unsolved murder of Barry Rubery in Iron Acton

A new BBC documentary will broadcast tomorrow night (Monday 28 March) focussing on the unsolved murder of 68-year-old Barry Rubery in Iron Acton almost 12 years ago.

‘Who Killed Barry Rubery?’ will be screened at 8.30pm on BBC One South West and BBC One West, and then made available nationally on BBC iPlayer as part of the We Are England series.

It features detailed interviews with Senior Investigating Officer DCI Mark Almond, and Barry’s family, including his son Philip and daughter Julie.

In addition to the documentary, the independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward for information provided to them exclusively which leads to a conviction in this case. More details on the reward and eligibility below.

Despite an extensive investigation, numerous public appeals, including one on BBC Crimewatch, and two arrests, no-one has ever been charged with Barry’s murder.

We know Barry was killed after returning to his home at Crossing Cottage in Iron Acton at about 10.45pm on Wednesday 28 April 2010, shortly after he returned from a night out.

He was found in his porch at 8am the following day by a friend. His wrists had been bound together with large, white cable ties and then tied with a long extension lead to his ankles. There was clear evidence of a struggle in his back garden (see images below). A post-mortem examination later confirmed he’d suffered fatal head injuries sustained in a violent assault.

Although his home had been subject to a thorough search with drawers opened and emptied, a loft disturbed and a picture concealing a safe moved, very little was taken apart from Barry’s Nokia 3310 and a set of keys. Items of value were left behind, including cash, jewellery and the safe (see images below).

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Mark Almond, from the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), said: “We hope this documentary and Crimestoppers’ offer of a £20,000 reward will help shed new light on the brutal murder of Barry Rubery and encourage someone with crucial information to come forward.

“It’s been a harrowing 12 years for his family and we remain as determined and committed as ever to finding out the truth and bringing his killer, or killers, to justice.

“This case has been subject to a number of hypotheses over the years, but I firmly believe those responsible for Barry’s murder had detailed knowledge of his movements and laid in wait for him to come home that night.

“One of the current areas of focus is on Barry’s yard where he rented out storage containers to others. This yard is located next to his home at Crossing Cottage.

“In the weeks leading up his death, Barry was described as being ‘uncharacteristically short or distracted’ and he made reference to problems at the yard, which included a dispute. We still need to know what this dispute was about and who it involved.

“We have a number of appeal points we’d like the public to consider. There will be people out there who know who was responsible for Barry’s murder and I‘d urge them to come forward now, for the sake of his family, to tell us what they know. The passage of time may allow you to speak up now when you couldn’t before. Please take this opportunity and do the right thing.”

Appeal points:

• Did you see any suspicious vehicles parked near to Crossing Cottage that night? In particular, did you see a Land Rover or black Mitsubishi L200?

• Were you somehow connected to this crime in any way? Maybe this is something that went well beyond your agreed involvement, or you have not previously come forward because of fear or previous loyalties.

• Are you concerned about the change in behaviour of a friend or relative, or anyone showing a particular interest in this inquiry?

• Do you have information on where Barry’s missing property might be? We believe his Nokia 3310 mobile phone and some keys were taken. Where are they?

• It’s also been suggested that a gold Masonic pocket watch, a Makita drill and an extension lead were taken. What happened to these items?

• Do you know what was troubling Barry on his yard? Friends reported him being distracted and concerned about a group of people frequenting his yard. Who were these people and why were they on his yard?

• Do you hold any additional information that might help police identify Barry’s killers? Even information or detail which may seem small or inconsequential could prove to be vital in helping us solve this horrific crime.

Please see appeal from DCI Mark Almond in video below – please note the reward was increased to £20,000 after filming had taken place.

You can provide information online via a special appeal page set up on the Major Incident Public Portal via this link – information provided here goes direct to the Major Crime Investigation Team.

To qualify for the £20,000 reward being offered by the independent charity Crimestoppers, you must contact them direct on 0800 555 111, or through a secure form available via this link – all information is provided completely anonymously.