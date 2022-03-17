CCTV appeal: Affray in central Bristol

We’re issuing images of three women that police want to speak to as part of an ongoing investigation into an affray in Bristol involving up to 10-15 people.

The incident took place on Tuesday 8 February at approximately 11.53pm on Broad Quay, outside Urban Tiger.

Two people required hospital treatment after being assaulted during the affray and a small number of others involved suffered minor injuries.

A 16-year-old female arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation pending further enquiries. Two men in their 20s were also arrested and have been released with no further action.

If you recognise any of the women pictured, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5222032581 or complete our online appeals form.