CCTV appeal after graffiti sprayed in Bristol city centre

Police are investigating criminal damage that happened in Bristol city centre last month.

An unknown male was seen spraying graffiti on a bus stop and grit bin in the Cheltenham Road area of Stokes Croft at about 1pm on Monday 21 February.

We hope the public can help us identify the man, pictured top, who we want to talk to.

He’s described as white, about 30-40 years old, average build, approximately 5ft 10ins and has short dark hair and stubble. He is seen wearing a blue puffer jacket over a green hooded top, green camouflage trousers and black trainers.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222050576.