CCTV appeal to identify cyclist after teenager assaulted

Officers investigating an assault in Kingswood are releasing a CCTV image in the hope the public can provide vital information to help our enquiries.

A male, then 15 years old, was walking along Deanery Road and began entering the underpass on Wednesday 2 June last year.

At about 4.45pm, an unknown male riding a bike braked sharply in front of the teenager.

After a verbal exchange, the unknown male punched the teenager, causing the victim’s jaw to break in two places. The teenager required surgery to help him recover.

The male we wish to speak to is described as late-teens or early-20s, black, had short stubbly beard and approximately 6ft. He was wearing a blue and white camouflage-style head covering and a white top.

Did you witness the assault or do you recognise the male captured on CCTV? If so, please call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221122377.