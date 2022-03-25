Enquiries ongoing into damage at Wells church

An investigation is underway after a church in Wells was damaged.

A door at St Cuthbert’s Church was damaged and glass smashed at approximately 4.15-4.25pm on Wednesday 16 March.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and show a man we wish to talk to in connection with this incident.

He is described as white, male, in his 50s, approximately 5ft 11ins, with a receding hairline. He is seen wearing a green coat and black trousers.

We are keen to hear from any witnesses, especially a woman who was walking a big black dog in the area and may have seen what happened.

If you can help our investigation, please call 101 and give reference number 5222063283.