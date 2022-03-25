Extra patrols in Clevedon following suspicious incident

Extra patrols are being carried out in Clevedon following a suspicious incident earlier this week.

Two men inside a vehicle stopped and asked two girls walking on Old Street if they wanted a lift. The men did not get out of the car and drove off after the girls declined.

We were called at 4.20pm on Wednesday 23 March about the incident, which happened approximately an hour earlier.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Marc Stephens said: “The driver of the vehicle has since come forward and is assisting us with our enquiries. We have also been in contact with both girls’ families and enquiries are ongoing.

“At this time we do not believe there is any increased risk to the public, but for reassurance we will be carrying out extra high-visibility patrols in the area. Anyone with concerns can speak to those officers or contact the neighbourhood team through our website.”

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at around 3.15pm on Wednesday is asked to phone 101 and tell the call handler you’re phoning in relation to log 634 of 23 March.