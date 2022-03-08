Further jail sentence for man who sexually abused boys in the 1980s

A 59-year-old man has been jailed for more than six years for sexual offences committed against three boys in the 1980s.

David Byrne, formerly of Langport, was convicted of six counts of indecent assault following a trial. He was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Friday (March 4).

He was previously jailed for six years in 2018 after being convicted of four counts of indecent assault against three different victims. All the offences occurred in the Yeovil area.

At the 2018 hearing, he was also ordered to be on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely and was given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Investigating officer DC Vicki Edwards said: “David Byrne has committed abhorrent offences against six boys and it was important we did all we could to obtain justice for each of them, which is why he was brought back before the court to face further charges.

“I hope these new convictions will help all the victims find some form of closure and I want to thank each of them for the fortitude and courage they’ve shown in speaking to us about the abuse they’ve suffered.”

If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse, no matter how long ago it was committed, please call us on 101. You will be listened to, believed and respected. If you don’t want to speak to the police you can contact another agency or charity.

