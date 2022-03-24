Man arrested in Claire Holland disappearance investigation

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Claire Holland in 2012 have made an arrest today (Thursday 24 March).

A 40-year-old man is currently in police custody.

Claire, from Lawrence Weston, was last seen leaving the Seamus O’Donnell’s pub in St Nicholas Street, Bristol, at around 11.15pm on Wednesday 6 June 2012. Claire, who was 32 at the time, was subsequently reported missing a few days later.

Detectives leading the inquiry carried out a significant police operation in connection with Claire’s disappearance last November, with searches conducted in a number of locations across Bristol.

A renewed appeal, featuring CCTV footage from the day Claire disappeared, was also released by the Major Crime Investigation Team, who asked for anyone with information that could help them to come forward.

We are continuing to provide support and updates to Claire’s family and we’d ask for their privacy to be respected at this time.