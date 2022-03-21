Man arrested following suspicious incident in Taunton

A man has been arrested following a suspicious incident in Taunton last week.

A 16-year-old female was approached by an unknown male at about 11.58pm on Friday 18 March, who then attempted to drag her towards a car in South Road.

She managed to find a place of safety.

A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of kidnap remains in police custody.

We’d continue to ask any witnesses to call 101 and give reference number 5222065481.