Man suffers broken nose in assault in Bridgwater

A CCTV image is being released by officers investigating a suspected racially-aggravated assault in Bridgwater last month.

A man, in his 20s, was attacked by a number of males outside Palace Nightclub, in Penel Orlieu, at about 3am on Saturday 19 February.

He sustained a broken nose and minor facial injuries, which required treatment at Musgrove Park Hospital.

The assault is being treated as a suspected hate crime at this time.

We hope the public can help us identify the male, pictured, who we want to talk to as part of our enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone who recognises him should call 101 and give reference number 5222041445.