Man suffers facial injuries in assault – Lydford-on-Fosse
We’re appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant dash cam footage after a man suffered facial injuries after being assaulted by another man.
The incident happened at about 4.50pm on Saturday 5 March at the Lydford-on-Fosse crossroads, where the A37 meets the B5153.
The victim, a 56-year-old man, was in his car when he was attacked by the offender with a solid metal object. He suffered injuries including a broken nose and a damaged eye socket.
The offender is described as white, around mid-thirties to mid-forties, about 5ft 8ins, of stocky build with a shaven head. He was driving a silver BMW 3 series.
If you saw any part of this incident, or can help provide dash cam footage, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222053486, or complete our online appeals form.