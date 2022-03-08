Man suffers facial injuries in assault – Lydford-on-Fosse

We’re appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant dash cam footage after a man suffered facial injuries after being assaulted by another man.

The incident happened at about 4.50pm on Saturday 5 March at the Lydford-on-Fosse crossroads, where the A37 meets the B5153.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, was in his car when he was attacked by the offender with a solid metal object. He suffered injuries including a broken nose and a damaged eye socket.

The offender is described as white, around mid-thirties to mid-forties, about 5ft 8ins, of stocky build with a shaven head. He was driving a silver BMW 3 series.

If you saw any part of this incident, or can help provide dash cam footage, please contact us.