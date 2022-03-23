Men come forward after appeal over Yeovil GBH
Two men have voluntarily come forward following a public appeal for information after a man was assaulted in Yeovil.
The man, who is in his 40s, was assaulted on Henford Hill between 8.30am and 8.45am on Friday (18 March).
He requires surgery for sustained multiple injuries, including facial fractures and lost teeth after being struck in the face with a hammer.
We’d like thank everyone who contacted us with information or shared the appeal.
There have been no arrests at this time and the investigation continues. If you have any information which could help please get in touch.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222064647, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.