Men come forward after appeal over Yeovil GBH

Two men have voluntarily come forward following a public appeal for information after a man was assaulted in Yeovil.

The man, who is in his 40s, was assaulted on Henford Hill between 8.30am and 8.45am on Friday (18 March).

He requires surgery for sustained multiple injuries, including facial fractures and lost teeth after being struck in the face with a hammer.

We’d like thank everyone who contacted us with information or shared the appeal.

There have been no arrests at this time and the investigation continues. If you have any information which could help please get in touch.