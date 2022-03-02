Men in court charged with attempted robbery

Two males have been charged with attempted robbery following an incident in Bristol last week.

A male, in his 20s, reported to police he was threatened at knifepoint in Hassell Drive, St Phillips on the afternoon of Thursday 24 February.

Amor Baker, 32 of Somerset Street in Redcliffe, and Levi Stevens, 33 of Gatehouse Court in Bishopsworth, have both been charged with attempted robbery.

Baker appeared before Bristol Magistrates Court on Saturday 26 February and was remanded in custody. Stevens attended the same court on Monday 28 February and was released on conditional bail. Both are due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 28 March.