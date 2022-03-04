Pedestrian dies following collision in Bristol

A pedestrian has died in hospital following a collision last week in Bristol.

The woman, in her 80s, sustained serious injuries in a collision involving a car in Southmead Road at about 5pm on Tuesday 22 February.

She was taken to hospital but sadly died yesterday evening (Thursday 3 March).

Our sympathies go out to her family at this time and they continue to receive support from specialist officers.

An investigation into the collision continues. We’d ask any witnesses to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5222044200.