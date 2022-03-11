Prison for man who admitted drug offences

A drug dealer from Bristol has been jailed for seven years and six months.

Mazin Mohammed was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today, Friday 11 March, after admitting offences including possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

The 28-year-old from Claverham Road was arrested in December following a report from the member of the public that a suspected drug deal had taken place.

We traced the vehicle involved and detained Mohammed at his home address in possession of a significant quantity of class A drugs. Officers subsequently seized drugs with an estimated street value of approximately £82,000.

Mohammed was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which was reduced to seven years and six months after the court took into consideration his guilty plea.

Seized drugs

Officer in the case PC Louise Jones from our team dedicated to tackling drug crime said: “Mohammed was caught with a large quantity of class A drugs and in the face of overwhelming evidence had little option but to plead guilty to these offences.

“He sought to profit from the misery that drugs cause people and communities and we welcome the custodial sentence he has today received.

“This arrest was the direct result of a member of the public calling to report witnessing a suspected drug deal. That call played a vital role and we’d like to publicly thank them for reporting this to us. It enabled us to react quickly, seize drugs and ultimately helped to secure this conviction.

“We hope this result provides people with the confidence to continue reporting these crimes to help us rid Bristol’s streets of drug dealers.”

Drug crime has devastating consequences for our communities and often dealers target the most vulnerable people within them. We have a dedicated team working with communities, partner agencies and other police services regionally and nationally to bring perpetrators to justice.

We welcome information on drug crime. Talk to your neighbourhood team, report using our online form or call 101.

If you don’t want to talk to the police directly, ring Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form.

If you or someone you care for is affected by drug use, Bristol City Council’s website has information on the support and advice available.