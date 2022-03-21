Renewed appeal for man wanted in connection with Bristol riot
We’re renewing our appeal for help to find a man wanted in connection with the riot in Bristol which happened a year ago today.
Detectives want to talk to Benjamin Broadribb about the riot in the city centre on Sunday, 21 March, 2021.
The 28-year-old is likely to be in Bristol although he also has links to Glastonbury and Southampton.
He’s white, tall, of slim build and has long wavy brown hair.
If you see either him, or know where he may be, please call 101 and tell the call handler you’re phoning in relation to Operation Harley.