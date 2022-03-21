Renewed appeal for man wanted in connection with Bristol riot

We’re renewing our appeal for help to find a man wanted in connection with the riot in Bristol which happened a year ago today.

Detectives want to talk to Benjamin Broadribb about the riot in the city centre on Sunday, 21 March, 2021.

The 28-year-old is likely to be in Bristol although he also has links to Glastonbury and Southampton.

He’s white, tall, of slim build and has long wavy brown hair.