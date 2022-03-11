Update following incident at Southmead Hospital

A man arrested during an incident at Southmead Hospital has been taken into the care of the mental health service.

Emergency services were called to the hospital yesterday morning (Thursday 10 March) after a man claimed to be in possession of explosives within the A&E department.

A cordon was put in place while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit attended. They examined a number of bags before declaring the area safe, allowing A&E to reopen.

One man, in his 50s, was arrested. He has since been detained under the Mental Health Act and is undergoing assessment.

As stated yesterday, we do not believe this incident to have been terrorism-related and we appreciate the public’s patience and support while this incident was dealt with.