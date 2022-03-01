Witness appeal after commercial burglaries in South Bristol and North Somerset

Enquiries are being carried out following three burglaries at commercial premises in recent days.

The first occurred at approximately 10.35pm, in High Street, Winford, on Sunday 27 February. The second happened a couple of hours later at about 12.45am, in West Town Road, Backwell.

We also received a third report of a burglary at about 2.25am on Monday 28 February relating to a break-in at a store in Ridgeway Lane, in Whitchurch.

A quantity of cash was stolen from all three premises.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out to try to identify those responsible.

At this time we are treating the burglaries as linked.

Anyone who witnessed any of the burglaries, or saw people acting suspiciously in those areas, is asked to get in touch.