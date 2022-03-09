Witness appeal: Catalytic converter theft in Congresbury
We’re appealing for information following a catalytic converter theft in Congresbury.
On Monday 28 February, unknown offender(s) removed the catalytic converter from a black Honda Jazz while it was parked in the car park at Cadbury Garden Centre, close to the store entrance.
It’s believed the theft took place between the hours of 3.20 and 5.20pm.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the theft or noticed any suspicious activity.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222052711, or complete our online appeals form.
Catalytic converters contain precious metals such as rhodium, platinum and palladium. The sharp rise in the value of these metals over recent years has driven up the rate of catalytic converter theft.
They can take less than a minute for a thief to cut and remove.
We’re urging motorists to help protect their vehicles from becoming an easy target by taking these steps:
- Avoid parking half on the pavement, half on the road, as this may provide thieves with easier access to the underside of your vehicle.
- Park your vehicle in a locked garage whenever possible.
- Try to park in busy, well-lit areas, or areas covered by CCTV.
- Ask your garage to tell you your catalytic converter’s serial number, and make a note of it.
- Consider purchasing forensic liquid and using it to mark your catalytic converter.
- Place a protective covering over your catalytic converter.
For more information on catalytic converter theft visit Crimestoppers: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/keeping-safe/home-property-safety/catalytic-converter-theft
To report a theft, or if you have any information that could help police, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. If you witness a theft in progress, call 999.
Many catalytic converters are also being sold as replacements and we are keen to hear from vehicle dismantlers and advertisers, should they be approached by sellers who don’t have the requisite documents to show ownership.