Witness appeal: Catalytic converter theft in Congresbury

We’re appealing for information following a catalytic converter theft in Congresbury.

On Monday 28 February, unknown offender(s) removed the catalytic converter from a black Honda Jazz while it was parked in the car park at Cadbury Garden Centre, close to the store entrance.

It’s believed the theft took place between the hours of 3.20 and 5.20pm.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the theft or noticed any suspicious activity.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222052711, or complete our online appeals form.