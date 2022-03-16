Witness appeal following assault in Crewkerne

Police are investigating after an off-duty emergency worker was the victim of an unprovoked assault in Crewkerne on Sunday 13 March.

They want to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault, which took place at around 2.20pm at the exit of Lidl car park.

As the victim – a man in his 40s – was leaving the car park he sounded his horn to alert a pedestrian who was standing in the road with his dog.

The pedestrian then kicked the victim’s car as he drove past.

The victim stopped and the pedestrian proceeded to pull him out of his vehicle, before punching him repeatedly to the head and face.

He suffered cuts and bruising but did not require hospital treatment.

The offender is described as a white male, aged 35-45, of medium build, between 5ft 8in and 5ft 10in tall. He was wearing a denim baseball cap, and had a large white haired lurcher-type dog with him.

If you saw what happened, or recognise the offender from the description, please call 101 quoting 5222060398 or complete our online appeals form.