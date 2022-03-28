Witnesses sought following burglary in Yeovil

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious vehicles or people in the area of St Mary’s Crescent or Bucklers Mead Road around the time of the incident is asked to contact us.

House to house enquires have been carried out.

Thankfully, nothing was stolen as it’s believed the offenders were disturbed.

Entry was forced into a property on St Mary’s Crescent sometime overnight Sunday, 20 March/ Monday, 21 March.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222067294 , or complete our online appeals form .

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.