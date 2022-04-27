Appeal after woman dies following Bristol road traffic collision

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a woman sadly died following a road traffic collision in Bristol yesterday (Tuesday, 26 April).

Three vehicles were involved in the collision which happened on Henbury Road near the Falcondale Road traffic lights at 2.40pm.

Tragically, the driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 70s, died at the scene.

We have informed her next of kin and they are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was travelling on Henbury Road around the time and has dashcam footage, is asked to contact us.