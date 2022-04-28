Appeal to identify key witness following assault in Speedwell

Officers investigating a GBH assault which took place in Speedwell, Bristol on Sunday 16 January are appealing for a potential key witness to come forward.

Between 6pm and 6.30pm at a bus stop on Whitefield Road, a man in his 30s was assaulted with a knife following an altercation with another man.

He was treated in hospital for cuts to his neck and upper body and is now recovering.

A man in his 40s has since been charged with the offences of s18 wounding and possession of a bladed article. He has been remanded in custody pending trial.

Police believe a motorist, who reportedly stopped and spoke with both the victim and offender just prior to the assault taking place, may have vital information that could assist their investigation.

If this was you, or you know who it was, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 5222012370.