Appeal to identify three men in connection with nightclub assault – Bristol

We’d like to identify three men in CCTV images released today as part of an ongoing investigation into an assault in Bristol.

The incident happened in Pryzm, in Canons Road, at about 1.15am on Tuesday 11 January.

A 19-year-old man was assaulted by three men while in the nightclub. He was punched and kicked repeatedly and suffered facial fractures, which required treatment at hospital.

Do you recognise the men in the CCTV images? We’d like to hear from you if you do.