Arrest made and dogs seized after two men wounded

Police have this evening (Sunday 17 April) located and seized two dogs which are believed to have been involved in injuring two men earlier today.

Officers found the dogs at an address in Bristol.

Two men told officers in Hartcliffe at about 10.50am this morning they had just been wounded after being attacked by two dogs. Both men attended hospital.

Officers had been conducting searches for both animals in the intervening period. No further injuries have been reported at this time.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

We are grateful for the public’s patience while we have been dealing with this incident.