Bath Neighbourhood Policing team move to newly renovated station in city centre

The Neighbourhood Policing team in Bath have this week moved into a newly renovated police station at Lewis House, Manvers Street, alongside the existing Police Enquiry Office creating a combined Police Station and Information & Advice Centre which will better meet the needs of the community, Avon and Somerset Police and Bath & North East Somerset (B&NES) Council.

Work has been carried out to the building over the past 6 months to improve the prominence of the Police Enquiry Office, Local Neighbourhood Policing Team, and the Foreign National Registration Service within the heart of Bath city centre. The newly refurbished Police Enquiry Office at Lewis House will now feature a traditional blue lantern on the front of the building to increase visibility and will be open to the public Monday – Thursday 0930-1700 and Friday 0930 – 1630 hours.

Neighbourhood Policing team Acting Chief Inspector Ruth Gawler, Avon and Somerset Police, commented: “The recently completed renovations at Lewis House provide our teams with a central base and an enquiry office which is at the heart of the local community. It is great news for local residents that the Neighbourhood Policing team are now based at Lewis house alongside our Enquiry Office as this will further improve accessibility and visibility for the residents of Bath, the surrounding communities and those visiting the area.”

Chief Constable Sarah Crew, Avon and Somerset Police, said: “I know how important it is for our residents to have a visible policing presence in the heart of their communities. Providing our Neighbourhood Police team greater visibility in Bath city centre is something we have been working towards for some time now and I am pleased that the Neighbourhood Policing team have this week joined their colleagues in the newly renovated facilities.

“Being located at Lewis House will not only allow the Neighbourhood Policing team to better engage with our communities but will also provide huge benefits in terms of enhancing partnership working and collaboration.”

Mark Shelford, Police and Crime Commissioner for Avon and Somerset, said: “I’m so pleased that we’ve been able to re-establish a neighbourhood policing presence and enquiry office in the heart of Bath, right opposite the site of the old police station. It’s even better that the local neighbourhood police officers will be under one roof in a shared building with Bath and North East Somerset Council, making for more efficient and effective partnership working.

“While policing resources for Bath have not changed, I hope that a more visible local policing presence will reassure local people of our commitment to ensuring Bath continues to be a safe place for residents and businesses.”

Councillor Kevin Guy, leader of Bath & North East Somerset Council, said: “The council has been working with our police colleagues for some time to bring a station back to Bath City Centre. Following the lease agreement last year a great deal of hard work has been done to ensure the successful co-location of the extended police enquiry service and the council’s housing, welfare, information and advice services at Lewis House. Having a base for the Neighbourhood Police teams in Bath City Centre has long been called for and I am pleased that now working with the police we have together delivered a fully operational police station for residents.”