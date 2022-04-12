Bid to trace key witness as part of sexual assault investigation

Officers investigating a sexual assault in Somerset are appealing for help to trace a man who assisted the victim.

A man called Dominic let the woman sit in his car after she was assaulted by two men in Ham Hill Country Park.

Dominic drove a white hatchback which the victim described as sporty.

He was parked at a viewing point overlooking the villages of Stoke-sub-Hamdon and Norton-sub-Hamdon when she approached him sometime between 11.30pm on Saturday, 2 April and 12.30am on Sunday, 3 April.

Officers believe the assault to be an isolated incident and are keeping the victim updated on our investigation.

The victim has also been provided with access to specialist support services. Dominic is asked to contact 101 and give the call handler the reference 5222079854.

Anyone who knows who Dominic might be is also asked to call 101 quoting the same reference number.