Can you help us identify this man?

We’re releasing an image of a man we need the public’s help to identify.

We’d like to talk to the man in connection with a sexual assault on the number 77 bus travelling from Street to Yeovil on Wednesday, 2 March between 1pm and 2pm.

The victim was inappropriately touched by a man sat next to her.

The offender is described as white, of medium build, aged in his 60s and approximately 6ft tall. He had grey hair and a greying beard and wore a tan/light brown hooded coat, a hat, black trousers and light brown boots. He also carried a large white tote bag.

Raise safety concerns using StreetSafe

A pilot for a new online tool to allow people to flag places where they have felt unsafe has been launched by the Government with support from the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

Hosted on the national policing website police.uk and aimed primarily at women and girls, the tool, named StreetSafe, will enable members of the public to anonymously drop a pin onto a map and describe factors that caused them concern, including behavioural or environmental reasons why they felt unsafe.

The information will be used alongside other key data by policing in partnership with stakeholders, to deliver improved wellbeing and safety for communities.

StreetSafe is not a reporting tool, if you have an incident to report to us please contact us via our website or by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.