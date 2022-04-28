CCTV image released following assault at nightclub

We’re appealing for the public’s help in identifying two women we would like to talk to in connection with an assault in a Bristol nightclub on New Year’s Day.

The incident happened at approximately 3am at the OPA Club on Baldwin Street, in Bristol City Centre, on Saturday 1 January.

A 23-year-old woman was struck in the head with a glass bottle and required hospital treatment.

If you can help identify the women in the CCTV image above, or witnessed the incident, contact us using the details below.