CCTV image released following assault at nightclub
We’re appealing for the public’s help in identifying two women we would like to talk to in connection with an assault in a Bristol nightclub on New Year’s Day.
The incident happened at approximately 3am at the OPA Club on Baldwin Street, in Bristol City Centre, on Saturday 1 January.
A 23-year-old woman was struck in the head with a glass bottle and required hospital treatment.
If you can help identify the women in the CCTV image above, or witnessed the incident, contact us using the details below.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222000185, or complete our online appeals form.