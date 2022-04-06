Dashcam appeal after collision on A303

Officers investigating a collision on the A303 at the weekend are keen to view any dashcam other motorists may have.

A green Ford Mondeo and a blue Ford Transit were involved in the collision between Wincanton and Sparkford at approximately 12.05pm on Sunday 3 April. The van was stationary at the time of the collision.

A woman and a teenager in the car were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

We are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or may have captured either vehicle on dashcam before the collision. If you can help, call 101 and give reference number 5222078693.