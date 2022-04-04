Detectives investigating vehicle fires urge residents to check CCTV and doorbell footage for two suspicious people

Detectives investigating a series of arson attacks on vehicles in South Gloucestershire in the early hours of yesterday are appealing for help from local residents.

Twenty-three vehicles in the Bradley Stoke, Little Stoke, Patchway and Stoke Gifford areas were destroyed after being set on fire between 1am and 4.40am.

More than half of the vehicles were minibuses which belonged to a charity which provided transport services for vulnerable adults and children.

Detective Inspector Will Thorpe said: “We’re carrying out a thorough investigation into this series which has not only destroyed tens of thousands of pounds worth of vehicles but has left a charity unable to provide vital support to those in the local community.

“Officers have carried out a number of house to house enquiries already and have also gathered CCTV from the area which appears to be of significance.

“While we remain in the early stage of our inquiry, an initial review of the footage suggests two people were responsible for the attacks.

“A number of people have already contacted us with information following yesterday’s public appeal and we’re really grateful for the support.

“But we’re still keen to hear from local residents – particularly those in the Bradley Stoke and Stoke Gifford areas – who have CCTV, door camera or dash cam footage which captured two people together between 1am and 4.40am.

“If residents with cameras could review their footage and contact us on 101 if they see anything suspicious, it could prove to be crucial to our investigation.”

DI Thorpe added: “Our specialist crime scene investigators continue to work closely with our colleagues in the fire service to examine the vehicles which were targeted while neighbourhood officers remain in the area carrying out reassurance patrols.

“Should anyone have any concerns about this series I’d encourage them to speak to an officer.”