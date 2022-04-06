Did you see e-scooter rider sustain injury in collision in Bristol?

We are appealing for dashcam footage and eyewitnesses after an e-scooter rider was injured on Thursday 31 March.

The rider sustained serious injuries when she collided with a parked car at approximately 9.30pm on Portway, off Catherine Street, in Avonmouth.

She was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

At this stage it is unclear if any other vehicle was involved but we hope anyone travelling in that area may be able to help our enquiries. We especially would like to identify the driver of a small hatchback that passed the primary school at about that time and had an e-scooter travelling behind them, in case they witnessed what happened.