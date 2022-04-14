Investigation into incident at shop in Eastville

Enquiries are ongoing following an incident in Bristol last month.

We are investigating a suspected act of outraging public decency inside a store off Eastgate Road, Eastville, at about 7.45pm on Saturday 5 March.

We are releasing an image of a man who we wish to talk to in connection with our enquiries.

He is described as male, black, aged 30-35 years, of average build and with short brown curly hair. He wore a black hoodie or jacket, blue skinny jeans and Adidas trainers.

If you recognise him, or can help our enquiries, call 101 and give reference number 5222053628.