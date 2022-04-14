Investigation into incident at shop in Eastville
Enquiries are ongoing following an incident in Bristol last month.
We are investigating a suspected act of outraging public decency inside a store off Eastgate Road, Eastville, at about 7.45pm on Saturday 5 March.
We are releasing an image of a man who we wish to talk to in connection with our enquiries.
He is described as male, black, aged 30-35 years, of average build and with short brown curly hair. He wore a black hoodie or jacket, blue skinny jeans and Adidas trainers.
If you recognise him, or can help our enquiries, call 101 and give reference number 5222053628.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222053628, or complete our online appeals form.