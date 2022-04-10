Man charged after robbery at shop

We’ve charged a man with multiple offences following the robbery of a shop in East Street, Bristol, shortly before midday on Friday (8 April).

Daniel O’Driscoll, of Four Acres, Bishopsworth, will appear at Bristol Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday, 11 April) charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon (an axe) and threatening a person with a bladed article (a knife).

He also been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. These charges relate to incidents which happened shortly after the robbery.

When the 32-year-old appears at court, he will also face a burglary charge as well as three counts of attempted burglary. These charges relate to incidents in the Bedminster Down area of the city during the early hours of Friday.

O’Driscoll, who remains in police custody pending his appearance at court, has also been charged with obstructing a police constable in the execution of their duty following an incident at Southmead Hospital on Friday afternoon.

If you have information about these incidents but have not yet spoken to officers please get in touch.